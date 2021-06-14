WOODLAWN, Md (WJZ) — Global Food, a regional supermarket chain specializing in American and international food, will open its first location in the Baltimore area in Woodlawn’s Meadows Shopping Center this fall.
Global Food's six other locations are in Silver Spring, Oxon Hill and Virginia. It features Asian, European, Indian, Latin and Middle Eastern food specialities.
The location plans to hire from the local community.
“The Baltimore metropolitan area became the next logical opportunity to continue with our expansion in the region. Meadows Shopping Center was selected because of its ideal combination of location, roadside visibility and proximity to a diverse population,” said Michelle Lim, human resources manager of Supermax Enterprises, Global Food’s owner. “Expanding as a regional grocer has largely been attributed to being well-organized, having a wide selection of products and providing a fast, easy and enjoyable grocery shopping experience. We are also committed to being community-friendly by engaging with the communities we serve. The shopping center’s central location in the greater Baltimore metropolitan area, with immediate access to the beltway, provides the perfect launching point for our expansion into this market.”
Meadows Shopping Center is located at 6660 Security Boulevard at the intersection of Security Boulevard and Woodlawn Drive.