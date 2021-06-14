HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a bank robbery suspect.
Police have released the surveillance video of the June 7 robbery in Woodbine. The suspect is described as a white male between 20 and 30-years-old. He is around 6 feet tall with tattoos on his neck and collarbone. He was last seen wearing ripped jeans and a grey sweater. Officials believe he fled the scene in a red sedan, possibly a Nissan.
Officers said the suspect entered the PNC Bank in the 15900 block of Old Federick Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. on June 7. The suspect approached the teller and demanded cash. The teller complied and the suspect fled the scene. No one was injured during the incident.
Investigators are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the suspect’s identification. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov with information. Callers may remain anonymous.