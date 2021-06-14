BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 38-year-old man having a medical crisis allegedly stole an ambulance in Baltimore early Monday morning, police said. The ambulance was recovered.
A Baltimore City Fire Department Medical Unit responded to a call for service in the 900 block of Seagull Avenue around 1:22 a.m.
When they were inside the location, a man jumped into an ambulance, which had keys inside running.
The man then took off towards Patapsco Avenue.
When medics came out they radioed police and officers stopped the ambulance on Potee and South Hanover Street blocks from Harbor Hospital a short time later.
Officers took the man into custody without incident. The man told officers he was having a heart attack and took the ambulance to drive himself to the hospital.
After speaking with the man, the officers determined he was going through a medical crisis.
There was no damage to the ambulance when recovered by officers.