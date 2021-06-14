WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a double shooting in Woodlawn, that left one person dead and another injured.
Police responded to the 1100 block of Ingleside Avenue just after 12 a.m. Monday and located a man and a woman in the parking lot of BJ Mallards suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medics took both victims to an area hospital, but the man died.
The woman is expected to survive.
Homicide Detectives are asking anyone who may have information or was in the area at the time of the shooting to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.