BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Video shows the frightening moments as people ran for cover after someone fired more than a dozen gunshots on Aliceanna Street near Broadway in Fells Point just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

You can see the bullet holes left behind. One person was injured from a laceration wound.

It follows increased attention to the neighborhood after three people were shot the weekend before.

There was an increased police presence this weekend following complaints from business owners who said they will withhold their taxes unless the city cracks down on public drunkenness, trash and violence.

“Maryland State Police efforts were very successful,” Governor Larry Hogan told WJZ. “…We did what the city asked of us. Our part of the mission could not have gone any better both Friday and Saturday night. We don’t have any further requests from the city. Obviously, I think they had an increased presence, but I still saw some video of things continuing to take place down around the Square, which we were not a part of.”

Drew Curlett lives above the Square. “We don’t need more police. We need to give police the ability to do their job,” Curlett told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “The neighborhood is just being overwhelmed. Community resources here are being overwhelmed, and it’s getting ugly, and it’s getting violent. …I’m proud that I’m from Baltimore, but we’ve got to fix this. And no, it’s not acceptable that this happens in Baltimore City.”

Today, the mayor also addressed the continuing problems and said the city is working to curb violence in all neighborhoods.

“They ruined property. We can’t accept that they did it right in front of police officers. We know we did have an arrest for a dirt bike rider in Fells Point. We know that our partners at MSP also made an arrest. We are going to continue to push to make sure people are doing the right thing,” Mayor Brandon Scott told WJZ.

He did not elaborate on plans for next weekend in Fells Point—including whether there would still be an increased police presence.