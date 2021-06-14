COVID LATEST72% Of All Maryland Adults Have Received At Least 1 Dose Of The Vaccines
By TOM WITHERS
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez picked up a pair of RBIs made possible by Baltimore blunders in the field and the Cleveland Indians extended the Orioles’ road losing streak to 16 straight games with a 4-3 win.

The Indians’ victory was tempered by the team losing reigning AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber for an unknown period due to a shoulder strain.

Ramírez drove in a run in the first inning when Baltimore left fielder DJ Steward slipped in the wet grass. He added an RBI double in the sixth after Orioles second baseman Stevie Wilkerson dropped his foul pop. Baltimore’s last road win came at Seattle on May 5.

 

