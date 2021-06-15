ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Aberdeen Police announced that the active barricade situation has been cleared. The Shelter in Place order has also been lifted.
The #AltonBarricade incident has been resolved & the area is safe. The shelter in place order has been lifted.
Police were advising people to avoid the area and the Alton Homes community residents were asked to Shelter in place.
Middletown Road was also shut down for a brief period.
Officials have not released any additional information at this time.
Aberdeen Police Dept is working an active barricade in the area of Alton Street & W. Bel Air Ave. We ask that all residents of the Alton Homes community shelter in place & all citizens avoid the area. Middleton Rd has been shut down. Updates to follow on Twitter. #AltonBarricade
— Aberdeen Police Dept (@AberdeenPDMD) June 15, 2021