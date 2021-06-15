COVID LATESTMore Than 6.5M COVID Vaccine Doses Administered In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Aberdeen Police announced that the active barricade situation has been cleared. The Shelter in Place order has also been lifted.

Police were advising people to avoid the area and the Alton Homes community residents were asked to Shelter in place.

Middletown Road was also shut down for a brief period.

Officials have not released any additional information at this time.

