BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott, along with the Baltimore City Department of Social Service & Health Department acknowledged June 15 as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

“Every person has a right to age with choice, independence, and dignity, regardless of their neighborhood or income,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “On this important day, I commend the Baltimore City Department of Social Services and our community partners for their continued advocacy on behalf of our older adults. By working together, we can make Baltimore a place where all of our older residents feel safe in their communities and can age in the home environment of their choice.”

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day first launched on June 15, 2006, by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations. This national effort was created to raise awareness about abuse, neglect and financial exploitation of older adults.

“Elder abuse and financial exploitation are growing problems,” said Brandi Stocksdale, Director, Baltimore City Department of Social Services. “Thankfully we have many caring partners who help us raise awareness, educate caregivers, family members, and others on how to protect older and vulnerable adults from possible abuse, neglect, and exploitation.”

Each year an estimated 1 in 10 seniors and vulnerable adults are victims of abuse, neglect, or exploitation. Experts believe that elder abuse is significantly underreported. According to a study, only one of every 14 incidents of elder abuse in a domestic setting is reported to local or state authorities. Only one in every 25 cases of financial exploitation is reported.

“I want to thank our Adult Protective Services staff who continued to work during the pandemic to visit homes and provide services to our most vulnerable adults in Baltimore City,” Stocksdale said.

“The Baltimore City Health Department supports the work of the Baltimore City Department of Social Services, and our many partners, in addressing the growing problem of elder abuse,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa. “I’d like to thank all of those involved, including members of the Baltimore City Health Department’s Long Term Care Ombudsman program. These staff members protect the rights of residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities by investigating complaints, including allegations of abuse, safeguarding some of our most vulnerable residents from harm and exploitation.”

If you suspect abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult, contact Adult Protective Services at 410-361-5000.