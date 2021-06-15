COVID LATESTMore Than 6.5M COVID Vaccine Doses Administered In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 67 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths Tuesday and hospitalizations increased slightly for the second day in a row.

More than three million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 0.82%.

Hospitalizations went up by seven cases, now at 194 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 140 are in acute care and 54 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 461,325 total confirmed cases and 9,472 deaths.

There are 3,179,456 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,528,935 doses. Of those, 3,349,479 are first doses with 12,089 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 2,930,647 second doses, 22,760 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 248,809 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 1,649 in the last day.

The state reported 72.2% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 7,037 (211) 1*
Anne Arundel 43,898 (643) 15*
Baltimore 65,830 (1,626) 41*
Baltimore City 53,032 (1,213) 25*
Calvert 4,234 (84) 1*
Caroline 2,349 (30) 0*
Carroll 9,512 (247) 6*
Cecil 6,318 (150) 2*
Charles 10,936 (211) 2*
Dorchester 2,846 (64) 1*
Frederick 19,814 (331) 10*
Garrett 2,041 (64) 1*
Harford 16,618 (291) 6*
Howard 19,287 (247) 7*
Kent 1,351 (49) 2*
Montgomery 71,065 (1,566) 51*
Prince George’s 85,362 (1,548) 40*
Queen Anne’s 3,004 (50) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,039 (131) 0*
Somerset 2,618 (40) 0*
Talbot 2,177 (44) 0*
Washington 14,636 (325) 4*
Wicomico 7,709 (173) 0*
Worcester 3,679 (105) 1*
Data not available 0 (29) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 26,088 (3) 0*
10-19 47,595 (6) 1*
20-29 84,567 (42) 1*
30-39 79,048 (104) 6*
40-49 68,716 (285) 5*
50-59 68,648 (801) 32*
60-69 45,709 (1,608) 25*
70-79 25,095 (2,409) 43*
80+ 15,926 (4,212) 104*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 241,369 (4,583) 105*
Male 220,023 (4,889) 112*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 143,569 (3,419) 80*
Asian (NH) 11,343 (322) 11*
White (NH) 163,120 (4,772) 106*
Hispanic 69,964 (832) 19*
Other (NH) 21,591 (101) 1*
Data not available 51,805 (26) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff