BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bark Social, a new beer garden perfect for dog lovers, is coming to Canton soon.

True to its name, Bark Social is the perfect place for dogs and their owners to meet up and have a little fun while sipping on local brews and coffee.

“It’s kind of the best of both worlds. hang out with your friends, your pups and you know air back, relax and we’ll play with your dog,” said Luke Silverman, Co-Founder of Bark Social.

The immense beer garden and dog park opened its first location earlier this year in Bethesda. It offers a wide range of drinks and food while dogs can play together at an off-leash dog park while being monitored by Bark Rangers.

“We started bringing Winnie here because it’s really good exercise for her and we have fun. We love to watch the other dogs,” said Steve Miller of Rockville.

Soon another location will be opening in Canton right on the corner of Boston and South Haven Streets, where Bark Social’s co-founders are based.

“We’re super excited to bring it back to our hometown, where I currently live and you know, really highlight Baltimore on both the regional and national scale,” said Silverman.

The craft beer, wine and coffee here is locally made. They also sell treats and shirts from Baltimore-based businesses. It costs $10 a day for dogs on weekdays and $14 on the weekends. Memberships are also available but it’s free for people and you don’t need a dog to come.

“About 50 percent of all customers that come in actually do not have dogs. They just like dogs so humans are always free you just walk right in like a traditional bar, coffee shop or retail store and have fun,” said Silverman.

The next location in Canton is expected to open by the end of the year.