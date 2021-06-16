(WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced $10 million in relief funding for the state’s live music and performance venues and live entertainment promoters that have been affected by the pandemic.
The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development is administering the awards, which will be distributed to venues that had to close or cancel events for the pandemic, and whose losses have not been covered by previous state or federal assistance.
"As we continue to move forward in our recovery, I am proud to announce more support for these entertainment businesses and venues as part of our Maryland Strong Economic Recovery Initiative," said Governor Hogan. "These awards protect jobs and preserve important cultural institutions in Maryland communities ready to get back to normal."
The funding was dispersed through a total of 65 awards to 49 live entertainment venues and 14 promoters in the state including venues like Rams Head Live, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, and Merriweather Post Pavilion.
"This is a critical recovery resource to help these businesses as they ramp back up their operations," said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. "When we can provide quick and direct assistance, we are not solely helping these businesses, we are strengthening the whole community. "
For a full list of awardees, click here.