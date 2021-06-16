COVID LATESTMore Than 6.5M COVID Vaccine Doses Administered In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a missing 57-year-old man last seen on June 2.

Gerald Calendin was last seen in the 900 block of South Caton Ave. Calendin is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Calendin is asked to contact the Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or 911.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip online. 

