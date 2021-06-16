BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a missing 57-year-old man last seen on June 2.
Gerald Calendin was last seen in the 900 block of South Caton Ave. Calendin is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.READ MORE: 5 Injured, 1 Killed In West Baltimore Mass Shooting Wednesday
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Calendin is asked to contact the Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or 911.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip online.
Help Investigators Locate Missing 57 year-old Man. https://t.co/bagGlR7b3H pic.twitter.com/Tex9rtn0nhREAD MORE: Teen Tased By Ocean City Police Speaks; NAACP Calls For Suspension of Officers, Discusses Possible OC Boycott
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) June 17, 2021MORE NEWS: Baltimore To Lift COVID State Of Emergency July 1, Ending Mask Mandate