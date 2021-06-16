BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Wednesday that he will be lifting the city’s state of emergency and all covid-related restrictions on July 1, aligning with the state.

“We are seeing significant declines in new cases and hospitalizations,” Scott said, attributing the decrease to an increase in vaccinations.

The restrictions lifted include the indoor mask mandate. Previously, Scott said the city would have to reach a threshold of 65% of city adults with at least one covid vaccine to lift the mask mandate.

Although they haven’t reached that milestone just yet, Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said 57% of city adults have received at least one doses of the coronavirus vaccine and 50% of Baltimore city adults are fully vaccinated.

Workplaces and businesses, however, can set their own policies when it comes to covid restrictions or masks.

“I encourage residents and patrons to respect those policies, as they may arise,” Scott added.

“As masks become optional, I asked everyone to remain courteous to each other,” he continued. “Whether you choose to wear a mask or not, I want to be clear about something, the pandemic is not over.”

#UPDATE: @MayorBMScott lifts Baltimore City’s State of Emergency and all Covid-related restrictions, including the indoor mask mandate, beginning on July 1. @wjz pic.twitter.com/GGjaiMRUxM — Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) June 16, 2021

The announcement comes a day after Gov. Larry Hogan said he would lift Maryland’s COVID state of emergency on July 1.

Statewide, 72.3% of Maryland adults have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. As of Tuesday, 56.8 percent of residents aged 18 and over have at least one dose in the city.

This comes as the state surpassed 6.5 million administered doses on Tuesday. More than 72.2 percent of Maryland adults are fully vaccinated and the positivity rate has remained below 1 percent for seven straight days.

“Not a single day has gone by, that I haven’t been inspired by the will, the strength and the resilience of the people of Maryland,” said Hogan. “We’ve been through so much over the past 15 months. But just look at how far we’ve come together to reach this hopeful point.”

“With all of this amazing progress, and thanks in large part to the hard work, sacrifices and the vigilance of the people of Maryland, we have finally reached the light at the end of that long tunnel,” Hogan added.

A 45-day grace period will also begin on July 1 and last through August 15. Certain regulations will continue to be relaxed as the state transitions out of the pandemic.