By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 78 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths Wednesday as hospitalizations dropped after two days of slight increases.

More than 3.2 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 0.78%

Hospitalizations went down by 27 cases, now at 167 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 122 are in acute care and 45 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 461,470 total confirmed cases and 9,478 deaths.

There are 3,198,788 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,556,386 doses. Of those, 3,357,598 are first doses with 8,119 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 2,948,986 second doses, 18,339 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 249,802 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 993 in the last day.

The state reported 72.3% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 7,039 (211) 1*
Anne Arundel 43,903 (643) 15*
Baltimore 65,844 (1,628) 41*
Baltimore City 53,043 (1,217) 25*
Calvert 4,234 (84) 1*
Caroline 2,350 (30) 0*
Carroll 9,517 (247) 6*
Cecil 6,319 (150) 2*
Charles 10,938 (211) 2*
Dorchester 2,846 (64) 1*
Frederick 19,816 (331) 10*
Garrett 2,043 (64) 1*
Harford 16,620 (291) 6*
Howard 19,287 (247) 7*
Kent 1,351 (49) 2*
Montgomery 71,071 (1,568) 51*
Prince George’s 85,375 (1,549) 40*
Queen Anne’s 3,004 (50) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,044 (131) 0*
Somerset 2,618 (40) 0*
Talbot 2,179 (44) 0*
Washington 14,639 (325) 4*
Wicomico 7,711 (173) 0*
Worcester 3,679 (105) 1*
Data not available 0 (26) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 26,092 (3) 0*
10-19 47,610 (6) 1*
20-29 84,580 (42) 1*
30-39 79,058 (104) 6*
40-49 68,721 (286) 5*
50-59 68,666 (802) 32*
60-69 45,720 (1,609) 25*
70-79 25,096 (2,410) 43*
80+ 15,927 (4,214) 104*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 241,407 (4,588) 105*
Male 220,063 (4,890) 112*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 143,629 (3,426) 80*
Asian (NH) 11,346 (322) 11*
White (NH) 163,169 (4,774) 106*
Hispanic 69,982 (832) 19*
Other (NH) 21,599 (101) 1*
Data not available 51,745 (23) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

