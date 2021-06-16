ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 78 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths Wednesday as hospitalizations dropped after two days of slight increases.
More than 3.2 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 0.78%
Hospitalizations went down by 27 cases, now at 167 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 122 are in acute care and 45 are in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there were 461,470 total confirmed cases and 9,478 deaths.
There are 3,198,788 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,556,386 doses. Of those, 3,357,598 are first doses with 8,119 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 2,948,986 second doses, 18,339 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 249,802 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 993 in the last day.
The state reported 72.3% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,039
|(211)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,903
|(643)
|15*
|Baltimore
|65,844
|(1,628)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|53,043
|(1,217)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,234
|(84)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,350
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,517
|(247)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,319
|(150)
|2*
|Charles
|10,938
|(211)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,846
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,816
|(331)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,043
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,620
|(291)
|6*
|Howard
|19,287
|(247)
|7*
|Kent
|1,351
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|71,071
|(1,568)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|85,375
|(1,549)
|40*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,004
|(50)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,044
|(131)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,618
|(40)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,179
|(44)
|0*
|Washington
|14,639
|(325)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,711
|(173)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,679
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(26)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,092
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,610
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,580
|(42)
|1*
|30-39
|79,058
|(104)
|6*
|40-49
|68,721
|(286)
|5*
|50-59
|68,666
|(802)
|32*
|60-69
|45,720
|(1,609)
|25*
|70-79
|25,096
|(2,410)
|43*
|80+
|15,927
|(4,214)
|104*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|241,407
|(4,588)
|105*
|Male
|220,063
|(4,890)
|112*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|143,629
|(3,426)
|80*
|Asian (NH)
|11,346
|(322)
|11*
|White (NH)
|163,169
|(4,774)
|106*
|Hispanic
|69,982
|(832)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,599
|(101)
|1*
|Data not available
|51,745
|(23)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.