THURMONT, Md. (WJZ) — The FBI needs the public’s help in identifying a Jane Doe found at a National Park in Maryland.

The body was found at Catoctin Mountain Park in Thurmont on Saturday, June 12. Authorities said they were called to the National Park after part of the woman’s body was discovered by hikers.

“Initially, it was a foot and a shoe,” said Richard Ruggieri, FBI Supervisory Special Agent.

Park rangers discovered skeletal remains a short time later. The FBI is not certain of the gender of the person, but they’re calling her “Jane Doe,” based on long hair and clothing.

“[Jane Doe had] really distinct braids—long, braided hair,” Ruggieri said. The cause of death is still pending. Based on the condition of the body, it’s unclear how long the body was there.

Jane Doe was wearing a black tracksuit, wrist guard, and red Nike shoes. She was found with a Puma handbag and a set of keys containing an El Salvador keychain.

“She was a child of someone, per perhaps a wife or a mom. So, it’s distressing,” said James McDairmant III, park visitor.

The National Park Service is supporting the FBI during this investigation. They have notified Camp David staff of the discovery. The presidential retreat is about one mile from where the body was found.

“Candidly, at this point, we don’t have anything to indicate any relevancy [to Camp David],” Ruggieri said.

If you have any information leading to the identification of Jane Doe or the disappearance of a missing person in the last six months, please call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).