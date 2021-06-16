(WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health reported the state’s first heat-related death this year. Officials said it was a 40-year-old man in Prince George’s County.
"As this tragedy shows, heat-related illness, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can result in serious ailments and even death," said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan. "As the weather gets hotter, Marylanders are urged to take extra precautions to avoid overheating and check on friends and neighbors that may be susceptible to heat-related illness."
The Maryland Department of Health provided these guidelines to help cope with hot weather this summer.
· Drink plenty of fluids
· Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages
· Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing
· Avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen; stay in the shade when possible
· Avoid salt tablets, unless advised by a doctor to take them
· Take it easy outside: schedule physical activity in the morning or evening, when it’s cooler, and take short breaks if necessary
Those in need of cooling centers can reach out to their local health department or call 2-1-1 to find accommodations.
For more info on heat preparedness, click here.