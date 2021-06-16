BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that happened late Tuesday night.
Police responded to the 1600 block of Moreland Avenue around 11:30 p.m.READ MORE: Police Search For Missing 13-Year-Old In Baltimore
They found a 44-year-old and a 36-year-old man with gunshot wounds.READ MORE: Homicide Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead
Both were taken to local hospitals.
The 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at Shock Trauma upon arrival.MORE NEWS: Gov. Hogan Announces Maryland's COVID-19 State Of Emergency Will End On July 1
Anyone with information is asked to call police, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.