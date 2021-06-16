NANTICOKE, UNITED STATES - 2021/06/05: Brood X also known as the Great Eastern Brood Cicada seen mating in Pennsylvania. Every 17 years, Brood X cicadas come out of the ground to mate and die. (Photo by Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

People who aren’t squeamish about handling cicadas are finding all sorts of creative things to do with the swarming insects amid their reemergence after their customary 17-year underground hibernation.

Many are using the body parts of cicadas to make figurines, jewelry and other handicrafts. If the mere thought of picking up a cicada grosses you out, then brace yourself: many are making meals out of these insects.

Wait—cicadas for lunch, a snack or even dinner? If you’ve never tried cicadas, never even thought about eating them—and it’s totally understandable if insects aren’t your food of choice—then it’s difficult to fathom them as an appetizer, a key food ingredient or (gulp) the main course. But people are indeed eating them, and apparently, they like it.

Eating insects like cicadas actually is normal in many countries outside of the United States. Cicadas even offer some nutritional value, and experts say eating them might be good for the environment as it can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“Being low-carb, low-fat, protein-rich, gluten-free and organic, unless they were feeding on a recently sprayed tree, cicadas can be made into tasty treats including candy, cupcakes and specialty cocktails,” says Mindy Athas, RDN, CSO, LDN, an outpatient dietitian nutritionist at the Tevis Center for Wellness at Carroll Hospital, a LifeBridge Health center.

Google “cicada meals” and you will come across any number of unique dishes: spicy popcorn cicadas, fried cicadas, cicada soup, soft-shelled cicadas, cicada nymph salad, cicada-rubbed grilled flank steak, cicada and beef chili dogs, and so on.

What do cicadas taste like? Some say they have a buttery, nutty flavor. Others liken the taste to shrimp and asparagus. You’re welcome to judge for yourself. How would you prefer your cicadas: with or without their crunchy legs and wings?

But are cicadas actually safe to eat, or are people who consume them living dangerously? For the most part, cicadas are edible.

“Generally, eating cicadas should be safe for humans, unless you have an allergy to shellfish, in which case you should discuss it with your provider, since arthropods like cicadas are related to crawfish, lobster, crab and shrimp,” Athas says.

Because there’s a risk of exposure to pesticides attached to cicada consumption, Athas says “cooking them is preferable to help lower any levels of pesticide.”

“The level of pesticide residue one would take in would probably be low unless they are eating huge amounts of cicadas. I think most people would eat small amounts of them, perhaps using them as a garnish,” she adds.

If you’re planning to head out and catch some cicadas for your own culinary masterpiece, the best time to capture them is early in the morning, when they are first emerging. “If you like the look of cicadas but still can’t bring yourself to eat one, consider a cicada-inspired cookie cutter or candy mold instead,” Athas says.

