BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were taken into custody Wednesday evening after they allegedly tried to elude police following a fatal shooting in southeast Baltimore. In the process of fleeing, one of the suspects allegedly carjacked an unsuspecting motorist.
A police officer heard gunfire while on patrol in the 1000 block of Granby Street around 7:27 p.m. The officers alerted dispatched and began to canvass the area.
When additional officers arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The 43-year-old victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
While attempting to run away, a 26-year-old man allegedly carjacked a motorist, then crashed the vehicle in the 400 block of Asquith Street. The man they pushed his way into an apartment, while a resident was leaving.
Police caught up with him and took him into custody. Another 36-year-old man was also taken into custody.
The men were taken to Central Booking where they were formally charged.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.