WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police said a 33-year-old man from Temple Hills died after he was struck by a tractor-trailer while working in a construction zone on I-95 Wednesday night.
Officers responded to the Express Toll Lane on I-95 North in White Marsh for the collision. Antonio Oneil Payton was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
Investigators believe Payton was crossing the toll lane to set up work zone signs when he was struck by a tractor-trailer. Police said Payton was wearing a reflective vest at the time, and neither speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.
The driver of the tractor-trailer remained on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.