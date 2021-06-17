COVID LATESTMore Than 6.5M COVID Vaccine Doses Administered In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Fatal crash, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, pedestrian crash, Temple Hills, White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police said a 33-year-old man from Temple Hills died after he was struck by a tractor-trailer while working in a construction zone on I-95 Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the Express Toll Lane on I-95 North in White Marsh for the collision. Antonio Oneil Payton was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Investigators believe Payton was crossing the toll lane to set up work zone signs when he was struck by a tractor-trailer. Police said Payton was wearing a reflective vest at the time, and neither speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer remained on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

CBS Baltimore Staff