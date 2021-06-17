BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As we all wait for our call from the state to say we’re the latest VaxCash winner, vaccinated Marylanders can cash in on some other freebies and deals around the state.

The Maryland Department of Commerce launched its GoVAX Rewards Program Thursday and they’ve created a website where you can see all the deals and freebies for vaccinated customers. That includes half-price nights at the National Aquarium, a free wine tasting, 25% off at Medieval Times, and discounts on hotel stays.

“After Ledo Pizza offered free pizzas for vaccines, we had a great response, and more of our businesses have stepped up to help get more Marylanders vaccinated,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “By providing these rewards, our businesses are paying it forward and thanking our residents for doing their part to end the pandemic.”

Earlier this week, the Baltimore Orioles announced they are helping to vaccinate fans with the Johnson & Johnson shot at Dempsey’s Brew Pub & Restaurant. Anyone who takes advantage of the on-site vaccination clinic will receive a voucher to redeem two complimentary lower-level tickets for an upcoming game at Camden Yards.

You can also receive 10 percent off kayak and paddleboard rentals at Ayers Creek Adventures and if you need your car cleaned, Total Recon Auto Center is offering 10 percent off of any auto detailing package for vaccinated residents.

“If you are vaxxed up and ready to go, there are plenty of reward opportunities to take advantage of this summer thanks to Maryland’s business community,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. “If you know someone interested in an incentive who still needs to get a vaccine, we encourage them to schedule an appointment online or use the platform to find a local pharmacy in their area.”

Any companies or business owners looking to become a GoVAX Rewards partner can sign-up here.

Create an account and submit the details of your reward program. Be sure to click “This is a GoVAX Reward Deal” when filling out the form. Once reviewed, each employer’s incentive will be featured on the state’s GoVAX Deals and Discounts webpage.

To learn more about the deals, click here.