BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After the broad daylight shooting at Mondawmin Mall, the increase in violence in Fells Point and the mass shooting in West Baltimore, calls are growing louder for something to change.

As the homicide numbers continue to climb so does the frustration with neighbors. Community members said they appreciate the Mayor’s presence but they don’t think his plan is working.

“I am absolutely outraged,” said Linda Batts, Baltimore resident.

Fed up with crime neighbors met with Mayor Brandon Scott and the city police commissioner for a crime walk on Thursday.

“It’s sad to see how many people are being gunned down in Baltimore, practically every day,” said Johnnie Dow, neighbor.

“I’m exhausted too but we all can’t give up hope we have to be better,” said Mayor Scott.

The walk started at Mondawmin Mall where a man was shot and killed outside the Dunkin earlier this week.

“It’s a concern because I live in this community. It’s a concern because we don’t feel things are being done that should be done,” said Mary Hughes of Baltimore.

Several Fells Point business owners joined in the walk fighting for safer streets. “In conversations, we’re finding out that their goals and complaints are the same as ours,” said Bryan Burkert, Sound Garden Record Store.

There have been 152 homicides in Baltimore City so far this year. An additional 317 victims have been shot — up 46 compared to last year.

Mayor Brandon Scott said they’re bringing state partners back to the table. “We are going to continue to track and hunt people down. We have a 52 percent clearance rate with homicides. That means people who commit murders are going to get caught we are going to hold them accountable,” said Mayor Scott.

But as homicide numbers continue to climb, many believe the city needs a better plan. ‘People are very good at rhetoric and very slow on delivery,” said Batts.

Mayor Scott said he thinks walks like this are an important step towards results. In regards to the shooting at Mondawmin earlier this week, police said they are still searching for a suspect and asking anyone with information to call the police.