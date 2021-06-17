COVID LATESTMore Than 6.5M COVID Vaccine Doses Administered In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Concert, Kenny Chesney, Maryland, Merriweather Post Pavilion, tour

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Kenny Chesney has announced the dates for his rescheduled tour on Thursday.

His concert at Merriweather Post Pavillion in Columbia, Maryland will be held on Aug. 10.

READ MORE: Maryland Offices, Schools Announce Closures Friday In Observance Of Juneteenth

MORE NEWS: Man Charged In Fatal Shooting, Carjacking In SE Baltimore Wednesday

Get tickets and learn more here. 

CBS Baltimore Staff