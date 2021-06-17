COVID LATESTMore Than 6.5M COVID Vaccine Doses Administered In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
FORESTVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Prince George’s County.

Troopers from the Forestville Barack were called to Route 301 near Clymer Drive around 4:30 a.m. Thursday

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of a Volkswagon Jetta was making a left turn from northbound 301 onto Clymer Drive, but failed to yield to a tractor-trailer moving southbound on 301. Police said that’s what led to the crash.

The man driving the Jetta was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer remained on scene.

Route 301 was partially closed until about 9 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

