FORESTVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Prince George’s County.
Troopers from the Forestville Barack were called to Route 301 near Clymer Drive around 4:30 a.m. ThursdayREAD MORE: 'It Pisses Me Off': Police Searching For Suspects After Baltimore Mass Shooting
According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of a Volkswagon Jetta was making a left turn from northbound 301 onto Clymer Drive, but failed to yield to a tractor-trailer moving southbound on 301. Police said that’s what led to the crash.READ MORE: 2 Arrested In Fatal Shooting, Carjacking In SE Baltimore Wednesday
The man driving the Jetta was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer remained on scene.
Route 301 was partially closed until about 9 a.m.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 3.2M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
The crash remains under investigation.