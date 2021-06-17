BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health launched its “Know Your Risk” campaign to raise to encourage Marylanders to assess their risk for prediabetes.
“Diabetes has had a lasting and deep impact on our communities statewide and we want to help people prevent onset of the disease whenever we can,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “Public education and awareness, along with coordinated care and effective disease management, are essential to helping Marylanders understand their risk and take action to take control of their health.”
The goal of the campaign is to encourage Marylanders to “take one minute” to complete an online quiz to assess their risk for prediabetes. The campaign will run through October on social and digital media and on transit ads.
To learn more or to take the quiz visit: phpa.health.maryland.gov/ccdpc/diabetes/Pages/prevention.aspx