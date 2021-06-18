BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Violence continued overnight in Baltimore as the city is still reeling from a mass shooting incident.
Baltimore Police are investigating after two people were killed and another person was injured in three separate crimes in the city late Thursday night.
Officers responded to an area hospital around 10:59 p.m., after they learned of a shooting victim. A 22-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. The victim told officers he was driving the 1700 block of Franklin Street in West Baltimore when he was shot. He drove himself to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
About an hour later, officers in South Baltimore responded to the unit block of Schroeder Street for a shooting. There, they found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Then at 11:58 p.m., southwest district officers responded to the intersection of Poplar Grove and Brighton Street for a cutting investigation.
A 38-year-old man was found suffering from stab wounds to his body. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Homicides are up this year with 155 so far in 2021. At this time last year, there were 146 homicides.
