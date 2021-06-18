ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reached another vaccination milestone Friday – 90% of the state’s seniors, residents aged 65 and up, have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
Maryland is inching closer to 80% vaccination overall, with the state reporting nearly 73% vaccinated Friday. But there's still a ways to go. That's where initiatives like Anne Arundel Health's Business Incentive Program comes in.
Anne Arundel County’s Department of Health announced Friday that, starting July 1, if a qualifying small business hosts a vaccine clinic, they’ll get paid for how many people get a jab there.
For the first ten people signed up to be vaccinated at a community vaccine clinic, that business gets $500.
The $500 award is only the tip of the iceberg. For the first 50 people to get vaccinated at their clinic, the business gets $1000. Every 25 people after that first 50 is another $500. For each person vaccinated with a second dose, the business that brought them in will get twenty bucks.
Eligible businesses have to be in good standing with the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation.
An indoor vaccine clinic is preferred, for which the department of health will need two large spaces. An outdoor clinic is an option as well.
