BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After gunfire each of the past two weekends and three people shot, Baltimore city officials said they have the resources in place to try to prevent more violence this weekend in the popular neighborhood.

The city closed several streets again in the heart of Fells Point, including Broadway at Aliceanna Street South.

There are also several parking restrictions in place, all as the city tries to manage crowds, some of which have gotten unruly in recent weeks.

“The issues affecting Fells Point right now are citywide issues,” said Nick Johnson, of Su Casa Furniture.

A group of Fells Point business owners met with city agencies Friday.

“What’s been happening here must be addressed,” said Sean Brescia, of Wharf Rat.

Among the issues discussed: parking enforcement and alcohol consumption and sales after back-to-back weekends with violence.

“The majority of us understands this crisis is in no way unique to Fells Point,” Brescia said.

Three people were shot on Broadway overnight two weekends ago.

Baltimore Police released pictures of several people they’re calling “persons of interest.”

Last week, gunfire sent people running on Aliceanna Street. The shooting spurred backlash and a letter from dozens of business owners threatening to withhold their taxes if safety was not addressed.

“Every neighborhood deserves the resources and city services and public safety that we’re requesting here,” Brescia said.

City police were hesitant Thursday to publicize deployment of officers.

“Publicly, we may not always say, ‘Hey listen. We’re sending an abundant amount of extra resources to stabilize it’ because those bad actors do follow social media,” said Monique Brown, a police spokeswoman.

City police say district action teams will be in Fayette Street outreach and Curtis Bay this weekend in response to recent violence in those neighborhoods.

Street closures in Fells Point through the weekend run from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.