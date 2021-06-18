BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra announced its free and in-person summer concert series Wednesday.

The concert series will start July 8 and end July 30. While the tickets are free, they’ll need to be reserved in advance. Tickets will be available June 22 at BSOmusic.org/Summer.

The concerts will be held at venues in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Montgomery County and Howard County. Four of the shows will be at Oregon Ridge Park in Baltimore County.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra back to Oregon Ridge, for not just one, but four weeks of free summer concerts,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “The return of the BSO Free Summer Concert Series for these in-person performances is another sign that we are continuing to make progress in our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are proud to support the BSO’s efforts to offer these cherished concerts for families of all ages.”

The BSO said the program for each show features an all-brass ensemble performing Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man, Joan Towers’ Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman, John Williams’ “Superman March” and Olympic Fanfare, and Sousa’s The Thunderer under the baton of Associate Conductor Nicholas Hersh and Assistant Conductor Jonathan Rush.

At Strathmore on July 23, BSO musicians will perform an only string chamber music concert.

If free concerts are your thing (how can they not be?), here’s the schedule.

July 8 at 7 p.m. – Oregon Ridge Park

July 10 at 7 p.m. – Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (indoors)

July 14 at 7 p.m. – Josephy Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (indoors)

July 15 at 7 p.m. – Oregon Ridge Park

July 16 at 7 p.m. – Boordy Vineyards (doors open at 5 pm)

July 22 at 7 p.m. – Oregon Ridge Park

July 23 at 7 p.m. – The Patio Stage at Strathmore (special chamber performance)

July 23 at 7 p.m. – Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (indoors)

July 28 at 7 p.m. – Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (indoors)

July 29 at 7 p.m. – Oregon Ridge Park

July 30 at 7 p.m. – Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (indoors)

This story was originally posted on June 16, 2021.