BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One hundred fifty years later, it’s time for a new beginning as Maryland state leaders celebrate Juneteenth in North Baltimore. The B&P Tunnel allowing the Pennsylvania Railroad direct access to the Nation’s Capital will soon be called the Frederick Douglass Tunnel.

U.S Representative Kweisi Mfume was among those who attended.

“We all believe that in doing this, it sets an example for the rest of the country where people say you can’t do this or it won’t happen or it’ll never happen. This is a demonstration of it happening,” he said.

A $4-billion investment. A brand new tunnel. Four tracks. Electric locomotives, saying goodbye to diesel train emissions with the changes saving years of construction and more than $ 1 billion. Thirty thousand jobs will be created.

Mayor Brandon Scott spoke to the crowd.

“This project is how we can transform lives for all Baltimoreans,” he said. “We know it will help those who live in Baltimore and work in D.C. to get there not in 30 minutes, but in 22 minutes.”

Nettie Washington Douglass is the great great-granddaughter of Frederick Douglass. A standing ovation for her introduction moved her to tears.

“This one is special and I’m getting chills,” she said. “It was here that he got the courage to try to escape and fortunately for him, he was successful and he did it on a train.”

For 50 years, Amtrak says they’ve transformed transportation. Now they’re connecting a family’s generational name into it for years to come. Officials said it should be 10 to 12 years for the project to be operational.