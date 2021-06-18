COVID LATESTNearly 73% Of All Maryland Adults Have Received One Dose Of A Vaccine
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Brood X, bye cicadas, cicadas, Maryland, Maryland News

(WJZ) — Whether you love cicadas or hate them, brood x is leaving as quickly as it came.

If you’re going out for a hike or visiting a park this weekend, you’ll likely see fewer cicadas. Some experts say most of the noisy bugs are going to be gone in about seven to 10 days, thank goodness.

READ MORE: Cicadas Likely Captured On Weather Radar In Maryland As Peak Season Underway

Soon, we’ll be able to drive with our windows down, and the deafening chirp will disappear. Hospitals will start seeing fewer cicada-related injuries.

READ MORE: Chouquette Chocolates Is Selling Chocolate-Covered Cicadas, Shares Recipe

Unfortunately, we’ll also be saying bye family bonding over cicada pizza.  Many of us might miss the great art inspired by brood x too.

MORE NEWS: Couple Examines Baltimore County’s Benjamin Banneker’s Journal On Cicadas

So now we can either dread or look forward to seeing – and tasting – them again in 2038.

CBS Baltimore Staff