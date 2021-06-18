COVID LATESTNearly 73% Of All Maryland Adults Have Received One Dose Of A Vaccine
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 86 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths Friday. Hospitalizations slightly increased.

More than 3.2 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 0.75%.

Hospitalizations went up by five cases, now at 162 people hospitalized for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, there were 461,635 total confirmed cases and 9,486 deaths.

There are 3,236,608 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,612,371 doses. Of those, 3,375,763 are first doses with 9,113 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 2,985,263 second doses, 16,539 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 251,345 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 705 in the last day.

The state reported 72.8% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 7,043 (211) 1*
Anne Arundel 43,910 (643) 15*
Baltimore 65,853 (1,630) 41*
Baltimore City 53,048 (1,217) 25*
Calvert 4,234 (84) 1*
Caroline 2,350 (30) 0*
Carroll 9,519 (247) 6*
Cecil 6,322 (150) 2*
Charles 10,940 (211) 2*
Dorchester 2,847 (64) 1*
Frederick 19,820 (331) 10*
Garrett 2,043 (64) 1*
Harford 16,626 (291) 6*
Howard 19,288 (247) 7*
Kent 1,351 (49) 2*
Montgomery 71,081 (1,569) 51*
Prince George’s 85,387 (1,551) 40*
Queen Anne’s 3,003 (50) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,048 (132) 0*
Somerset 2,618 (40) 0*
Talbot 2,180 (44) 0*
Washington 14,644 (325) 4*
Wicomico 7,711 (173) 0*
Worcester 3,683 (105) 1*
Data not available 0 (23) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 26,099 (3) 0*
10-19 47,619 (6) 1*
20-29 84,592 (42) 1*
30-39 79,072 (104) 6*
40-49 68,734 (286) 5*
50-59 68,675 (802) 32*
60-69 45,725 (1,609) 25*
70-79 25,103 (2,411) 43*
80+ 15,930 (4,216) 104*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 241,446 (4,588) 105*
Male 220,103 (4,893) 112*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 143,670 (3,429) 80*
Asian (NH) 11,347 (322) 11*
White (NH) 163,223 (4,776) 106*
Hispanic 70,013 (833) 19*
Other (NH) 21,593 (101) 1*
Data not available 51,703 (20) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff