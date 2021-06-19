BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 38-year-old man died in a West Baltimore shooting Saturday night, Baltimore Police said.
Officers responded around 9:05 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert at the 1000 block of West Lanvale Street, where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.READ MORE: Cicadas Could Cause Your Car To Overheat, AAA Says
He was transported to shock trauma, where he was pronounced dead.READ MORE: Busta Rhymes, Chaka Khan To Perform At AFRAM Festival, Will Be Held On Juneteenth Starting 2022
Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.MORE NEWS: Fells Point Business Owners Meet With City Agencies On Recent Crime
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP