ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Fire officials are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire in Severen on Sunday.
Officials responded to the 1900 block of Fox Hound Court shortly after 4:00 p.m. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames. One person suffered minor injuries.
No word on how the fire started.
No word on how the fire started.
Dwelling fire | 2nd alarm | 1916 Fox Hound Ct #Severn | units arrived with fire conditions throughout the split foyer home | visible fire knocked | one minor FF injury pic.twitter.com/Yy727jjBwv
— Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) June 20, 2021