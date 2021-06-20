COVID LATESTZero COVID-19 Related Deaths For First Time Since October 2020
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Severn

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Fire officials are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire in Severen on Sunday.

Officials responded to the 1900 block of Fox Hound Court shortly after 4:00 p.m. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames. One person suffered minor injuries.

No word on how the fire started.

