Zero COVID-19 Related Deaths For First Time Since October 2020
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A multi-vehicle crash involving a Baltimore County fire department unit has westbound Route 40 shut down, according to the Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter’s Association.

The accident is located in Catonsville at the intersection of St. Agnes Lane and Route 40 Westbound, Baltimore National Pike.

According to the association, more than five are injured, including fire department personnel.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest. 