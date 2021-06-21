BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in northeast Baltimore.
Officers were called to the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue around 12:17 a.m. for a shooting.
There, they found a 57-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
Homicide detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and determine a motive.
Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.