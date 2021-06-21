COVID LATESTNo New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported For Two Days
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Fatal Shooting, Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in northeast Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue around 12:17 a.m. for a shooting.

READ MORE: Tropical Storm Claudette Could Create Dangerous Rip Currents Along Maryland, Delaware Coasts

There, they found a 57-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

READ MORE: Law Named For Tommy Raskin Will Help Marylanders Suffering From Depression, Mental Illnesses

Homicide detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and determine a motive.

MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Parts Of State

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff