ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan celebrated three Baltimore area companies that made the Fortune 500 list for the first time in over a decade.
“Nothing better symbolizes the strength of Maryland’s economy and the power of our business community more than the resilience of Sinclair, T. Rowe Price, and McCormick over the past year,” said Governor Hogan. “The continued success of each of these three great companies is a testament to their leadership and their people, and it is also a shining example that Maryland is open for business and that our state is home to some of the best and most innovative companies in America.”
T. Rowe Price ranked 447 on the annual list. In 2020, the company had a 10.5 percent jump in sales with total revenue of $6.2 billion. Sinclair ranked 447 and had total revenue of $5.9 billion. McCormick ranked 482 and had a 4.7 percent jump in growth. The company had total revenue of $5.6 billion marking the first time they have ranked in the top 500 since 1994.
Discovery Communications also made the list at 290. Lockheed Martin ranked at 49 and Marriott International at 293.