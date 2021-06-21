BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was fatally wounded after a stabbing Monday morning in East Baltimore.
An off-duty police officer was driving in the 1900 block of Belair Road around 8 a.m. when he saw a fight.
The officer called over the radio to dispatch and another off-duty officer nearby responded.
An unidentified man was suffering from severe lacerations. The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:27 a.m.
The suspect, who was still at the scene, was immediately taken into custody.
Police have not yet released the name of the suspect or the victim. Homicide detectives are now investigating the incident.
