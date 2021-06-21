BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When the Maryland Transit Administration resumes full-service on the MARC train and commuter bus systems on Aug. 30, riders will pay the same rate, despite a legislatively mandated fare increase that will go into effect Thursday, according to an MTA statement.
The General Assembly approved increasing fares by at least 10 cents every two years under the Transportation Infrastructure Investment Act of 2013. Fares last increased in 2019. The increase is based on the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers calculation. As a result, fares will increase from $1.90 to $2.00 – for bus, light rail and subway. Mobility single-trip fares will increase from $2.10 to $2.20.
The MTA said Gov. Larry Hogan, in an effort to mitigate the continuing economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, has authorized the Department of Budget and Management to allocate funds from the American Relief Plan Act of 2021 to offset the impact associated with implementing this increase. As a result, bus, light rail and subway riders will continue to pay $1.90 and Mobility riders will continue to pay $2.10 through June 26, 2022.
The MTA is planning changes to match riders' post-pandemic modified commute and travel patterns, including three- and 10-day fare passes, according to the statement. Available through CharmPass app, the passes may be used on consecutive or nonconsecutive days, will be valid up to 12 months after the date of purchase, and will be discounted about 15 percent from a single day pass.