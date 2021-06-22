LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — One person was displaced after a Linthicum Heights home caught fire Tuesday afternoon.
Anne Arundel County Fire got the call around 12:24 p.m. about smoke coming from a two-story home.READ MORE: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott To Join President Joe Biden For Crime Prevention Roundtable
When they arrived in the 400 block Jerome Avenue, they found a fire burning on the first floor.READ MORE: Ravens Fans Can Attend 13 Open Training Camp Practices: 12 In Owings Mills, 1 At M&T Bank Stadium
Due to conditions inside the home, it took awhile for firefighters to make it through the home.
The fire was under control around 45 minutes later.MORE NEWS: Maryland Schools Systems Preparing For Upcoming School Year
No injuries were reporters. Officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.