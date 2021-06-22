COVID LATESTICU Beds Reach Record Low
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMWJZ News @ 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County Fire, Fire, Linthicum Heights, Local TV

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — One person was displaced after a Linthicum Heights home caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Anne Arundel County Fire got the call around 12:24 p.m. about smoke coming from a two-story home.

READ MORE: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott To Join President Joe Biden For Crime Prevention Roundtable

When they arrived in the 400 block Jerome Avenue, they found a fire burning on the first floor.

READ MORE: Ravens Fans Can Attend 13 Open Training Camp Practices: 12 In Owings Mills, 1 At M&T Bank Stadium

Due to conditions inside the home, it took awhile for firefighters to make it through the home.

The fire was under control around 45 minutes later.

MORE NEWS: Maryland Schools Systems Preparing For Upcoming School Year

No injuries were reporters. Officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

CBS Baltimore Staff