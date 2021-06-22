SHARPTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — The body of a Delaware man was found Tuesday in the Nanticoke River after he was reported to have drowned Sunday at Cherry Beach Park, Maryland State Police said.
Troopers responded to the park around 5 p.m. Sunday for a possible drowning. Investigators believe 53-year-old John Davis was at a family gathering at Cherry Beach Park when he jumped from the dock into the Nanticoke. Boaters nearby reportedly saw Davis struggling to keep his head above water, but by the time they reached Davis, he couldn’t be found.
Davis’ body was found about a quarter-mile away from where he reportedly drowned by a Maryland Natural Resources helicopter Tuesday morning. An investigation is ongoing.