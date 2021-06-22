ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 49 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths Monday as over 73% of all adults in Maryland have now received one dose of the vaccine.
Hospitalizations went down by 7 cases to 146 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 112 remain in acute care and 38 remain in the ICU. The amount of patients in the ICU is the lowest level on record, according to Governor Larry Hogan.
Since the pandemic began, there were 461,828 total confirmed cases and 9,498 deaths.
There are 3,264,913 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,654,784 doses. Of those, 3,388,067 are first doses with 161 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,011,613 second doses, 284 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 253,300 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,044
|(211)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,930
|(645)
|15*
|Baltimore
|65,884
|(1,631)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|53,091
|(1,219)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,237
|(84)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,350
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,522
|(247)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,325
|(150)
|2*
|Charles
|10,953
|(213)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,847
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,823
|(332)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,044
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,631
|(292)
|6*
|Howard
|19,302
|(247)
|7*
|Kent
|1,353
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|71,110
|(1,570)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|85,420
|(1,551)
|40*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,005
|(50)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,050
|(132)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,620
|(40)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,181
|(44)
|0*
|Washington
|14,650
|(325)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,719
|(173)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,688
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(22)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,116
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,652
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,639
|(43)
|1*
|30-39
|79,107
|(104)
|6*
|40-49
|68,774
|(287)
|5*
|50-59
|68,699
|(803)
|32*
|60-69
|45,748
|(1,611)
|25*
|70-79
|25,106
|(2,412)
|43*
|80+
|15,938
|(4,219)
|104*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|241,572
|(4,593)
|105*
|Male
|220,207
|(4,897)
|112*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|143,809
|(3,431)
|80*
|Asian (NH)
|11,360
|(324)
|11*
|White (NH)
|163,352
|(4,782)
|106*
|Hispanic
|70,087
|(833)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,599
|(101)
|1*
|Data not available
|51,572
|(19)
|0*
