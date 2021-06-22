COVID LATESTICU Beds Reach Record Low
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, covid vaccinations, COVID-19, health Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 49 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths Monday as over 73% of all adults in Maryland have now received one dose of the vaccine.

More than 3.26 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 0.65%.

READ MORE: You Should Talk About Puberty With Kids Way Before It's Here

Hospitalizations went down by 7 cases to 146 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 112 remain in acute care and 38 remain in the ICU. The amount of patients in the ICU is the lowest level on record, according to Governor Larry Hogan. 

Since the pandemic began, there were 461,828 total confirmed cases and 9,498 deaths.

There are 3,264,913 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,654,784 doses. Of those, 3,388,067 are first doses with 161 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,011,613 second doses, 284 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 253,300 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state reported 73.1% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

READ MORE: Man Stabbed At Frederick Mattress Warehouse

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 7,044 (211) 1*
Anne Arundel 43,930 (645) 15*
Baltimore 65,884 (1,631) 41*
Baltimore City 53,091 (1,219) 25*
Calvert 4,237 (84) 1*
Caroline 2,350 (30) 0*
Carroll 9,522 (247) 6*
Cecil 6,325 (150) 2*
Charles 10,953 (213) 2*
Dorchester 2,847 (64) 1*
Frederick 19,823 (332) 10*
Garrett 2,044 (64) 1*
Harford 16,631 (292) 6*
Howard 19,302 (247) 7*
Kent 1,353 (49) 2*
Montgomery 71,110 (1,570) 51*
Prince George’s 85,420 (1,551) 40*
Queen Anne’s 3,005 (50) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,050 (132) 0*
Somerset 2,620 (40) 0*
Talbot 2,181 (44) 0*
Washington 14,650 (325) 4*
Wicomico 7,719 (173) 0*
Worcester 3,688 (105) 1*
Data not available 0 (22) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 26,116 (3) 0*
10-19 47,652 (6) 1*
20-29 84,639 (43) 1*
30-39 79,107 (104) 6*
40-49 68,774 (287) 5*
50-59 68,699 (803) 32*
60-69 45,748 (1,611) 25*
70-79 25,106 (2,412) 43*
80+ 15,938 (4,219) 104*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 241,572 (4,593) 105*
Male 220,207 (4,897) 112*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 143,809 (3,431) 80*
Asian (NH) 11,360 (324) 11*
White (NH) 163,352 (4,782) 106*
Hispanic 70,087 (833) 19*
Other (NH) 21,599 (101) 1*
Data not available 51,572 (19) 0*

 

MORE NEWS: Maryland Flags Over 500K Unemployment Claims In 6 Weeks

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff