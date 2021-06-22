COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Amazon Prime Days are underway and while you’re cashing in on those deals, porch pirates are on the lookout for the deliveries headed to your door.
Howard County Police are offering some tips to help ensure your packages don’t get stolen:
- Consider installing a doorbell camera to be notified whenever someone comes to your door.
- Track your shipments and try to be home when they are scheduled to arrive. If you won’t be home, ask a trusted neighbor or friend to take the package inside until you get home.
- Request that the delivery service leave the package in a less-obvious location, like a side or back door, that can’t be seen from the sidewalk.
- Ask your employer if you can have the shipment delivered to your workplace.
- As always, report suspicious activity in your neighborhood by calling 911. One call could help your neighbors from being victimized.
Police say reports of porch pirates are “all too common,” not only around the holidays but throughout the year. Learn more here.