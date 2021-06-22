MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Executive, Marc Elrich, announced that the county will unveil its new Climate Action Plan on Wednesday.
The climate plan is said to be one of the most ambitious climate plans in the nation for a local government.
"The urgency of climate change inspires Montgomery County to serve as a model for other jurisdictions," said County Executive Elrich. "Combatting climate change provides an opportunity to build a healthy, equitable and resilient community. There is no magic wand to accomplish this monumental task. We must take big, bold steps—and many of them. Collectively, communities across the State of Maryland, the country and the world must tackle climate action at the scale that is necessary to curb the cataclysmic social, environmental and economic impacts of climate change."
The plan outlines 85 climate actions and was developed by the County Council’s Emergency Climate Mobilization Resolution in December of 2017. It accelerated the County’s communitywide GHG emission reduction goals after their establishment in 2007.
The resolution was designed to help combat the threat that climate change poses and for the county to take on leadership roles to develop strategies to save the planet.
The details of the plan can be found at www.montgomerycountymd.gov/climate.