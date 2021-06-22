BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A 24-year-old Parkville man was arrested and charged in a fatal stabbing in east Baltimore Monday.
Baltimore Police said an off-duty officer was on the 1900 block of Belair Road at 8 a.m. when he came across an unconscious man who had been stabbed several times. The officer called for on-duty backup, and then saw the suspect, identified as Brandon Beshore, fleeing the scene on a bicycle.
Police said the officer was detained by the off-duty officer until backup arrived. The victim was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died.
Beshore is being held in central booking and is charged with 1st and 2nd Degree Murder, Manslaughter, 1st and 2nd Degree Assault, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.