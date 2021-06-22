BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens fans can preview this season by watching players at 13 training camp practices this summer.

The team will host 1,000 fans per day for free at 12 open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills and one open practice at M&T Bank Stadium on July 31.

Beginning Thursday, July 15 at 11 a.m., fans can go to www.BaltimoreRavens.com/TrainingCamp or use the Ravens’ Mobile app to claim a parking pass for one of the Owings Mills practices.

It’s a first-come, first-serve basis, allowing fans to secure a parking pass that will admit one car’s worth of people to the specific practice requested.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ravens fans back to training camp,” Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated. “We missed not having the energy of our fans at practice last year. Our upcoming training camp will be especially meaningful, knowing just how great it will be to reconnect with the Ravens Flock in person.”

The Ravens first full-team training camp practice will be held on July 28. The final date for fans to attend training camp will be Aug. 16.

Fans will receive a confirmation email after signing up for a specific practice day. Digital parking passes, scheduled practice times and other logistical information will be emailed to fans 48 hours prior to their selected practice.

Players autographs will note be permitted during the training camps due to COVID-19 protocols. However, food trucks and interactive children’s activities will be available. Military members who attend will get a free gift with a current or past military ID.

Fans will not be required to wear a mask, but unvaccinated fans are encouraged to do so.

The practice on M&T Bank Stadium will feature Baltimore’s Marching Ravens, cheerleaders, Poe and live mascots Rise and Conquer. The Ravens Team Store will remain open.

The Ravens will also host a joint practice at the Carolina Panthers’ training camp from Aug. 18-19 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

“Joint practices have always been beneficial for our team,” head coach John Harbaugh stated. “We appreciate the Panthers hosting us this year, and we look forward to getting in two days of quality work.”