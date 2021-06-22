OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Two firefighters were hospitalized after they were injured while responding to a heavy house fire in Ocean City Tuesday morning, the Ocean City Fire Department said.
One firefighter was flown to a trauma center for burns and smoke inhalation, and the second firefighter sustained a shoulder injury. The condition of the pair is unknown, but officials said the injuries are non life-threatening.
OCFD responded shortly before 2 a.m. to the blaze at the 12000 block of South Harbor Road. The fire was showing from a single-story house with a large attached garage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office.
