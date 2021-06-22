COVID LATESTICU Beds Reach Record Low
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Firefighters Injured, Maryland News, Ocean City, Ocean City fire, Worcester County

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Two firefighters were hospitalized after they were injured while responding to a heavy house fire in Ocean City Tuesday morning, the Ocean City Fire Department said.

One firefighter was flown to a trauma center for burns and smoke inhalation, and the second firefighter sustained a shoulder injury. The condition of the pair is unknown, but officials said the injuries are non life-threatening.

READ MORE: You Should Talk About Puberty With Kids Way Before It's Here

OCFD responded shortly before 2 a.m. to the blaze at the 12000 block of South Harbor Road. The fire was showing from a single-story house with a large attached garage.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: ICU Hospitalizations Fall Below 40

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office.

OC Fire Department

OC Fire Department

 

MORE NEWS: Man Stabbed At Frederick Mattress Warehouse

 

CBS Baltimore Staff