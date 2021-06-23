BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 56-year-old man was shot in southeast Baltimore Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the 3300 block of East Pulaski Highway for a shooting around 6:29 a.m.
When they arrived they saw the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital and his condition is unknown.
Investigators learned that the shooting actually occurred in the 500 block of North East Street and the victim ran to Pulaski Highway.
Southeast District Shooting detectives are investigating this shooting and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2422.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.