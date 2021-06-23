ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 59 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths Monday as over 73% of all adults in Maryland have now received one dose of the vaccine.
Governor Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that Maryland’s case rate is below 1 per 100,000, meaning the state has reached the federal ‘green zone’ category for cases. Only Vermont and South Dakota are reporting the same case rate.READ MORE: Capitol Riot Suspect Robert Reeder Enters Guilty Plea
More than 3.27 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 0.61%.
Hospitalizations went down by 21 cases to 125 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 88 remain in acute care and 37 remain in the ICU. The amount of patients in the ICU is the lowest level on record.
Since the pandemic began, there were 461,887 total confirmed cases and 9,505 deaths.
There are 3,275,165 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,671,766 doses. Of those, 3,396,601 are first doses with 6,730 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,020,774 second doses, 9,161 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 254,391 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 1,091 in the last day.READ MORE: Jury Selection Underway In Capital Gazette Newspaper Shooting Case
The state reported 73.2% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread And Vaccinations
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,044
|(211)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,934
|(646)
|15*
|Baltimore
|65,888
|(1,632)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|53,098
|(1,219)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,238
|(85)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,350
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,523
|(247)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,328
|(150)
|2*
|Charles
|10,955
|(213)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,847
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,826
|(332)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,044
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,632
|(293)
|6*
|Howard
|19,305
|(247)
|7*
|Kent
|1,353
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|71,113
|(1,571)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|85,430
|(1,553)
|40*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,006
|(50)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,051
|(132)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,621
|(40)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,182
|(44)
|0*
|Washington
|14,652
|(325)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,720
|(173)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,688
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(23)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,121
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,662
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,646
|(43)
|1*
|30-39
|79,113
|(104)
|6*
|40-49
|68,783
|(288)
|5*
|50-59
|68,707
|(804)
|32*
|60-69
|45,749
|(1,612)
|25*
|70-79
|25,107
|(2,415)
|43*
|80+
|15,940
|(4,221)
|104*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|241,603
|(4,598)
|105*
|Male
|220,225
|(4,900)
|112*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and EthnicityMORE NEWS: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, President Joe Biden To Discuss Crime Prevention Wednesday
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|143,836
|(3,434)
|80*
|Asian (NH)
|11,360
|(324)
|11*
|White (NH)
|163,385
|(4,786)
|106*
|Hispanic
|70,103
|(833)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,604
|(101)
|1*
|Data not available
|51,540
|(20)
|0*