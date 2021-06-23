'Behind The Music' Comes To Paramount+ On July 29th Featuring LL Cool J, Duran Duran, Fat JoeParamount+ has released the official trailer and key art for the iconic documentary series 'Behind The Music,' introducing Duran Duran, New Kids On The Block and Bret Michaels as featured artists.

CBS And Flo Rida Team Up For Return Of Hot Summer Originals 'Big Brother' And 'Love Island'CBS has partnered with multi-platinum rapper, singer and songwriter Flo Rida to feature the world premiere of his as-yet-unreleased latest summer anthem, “Summer’s Not Ready,” in a vibrant promotional campaign for CBS’ hot summer originals, 'Big Brother' and 'Love Island.'

Perry Mattfeld Says 'In The Dark' Season 3, 'The Stakes Can't Get Any Higher'In The Dark, The CW's successful drama starring Perry Mattfeld, returns this Wednesday night at 9/8c.

Ed Sheeran Joins 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' Starting June 28thDuring his residency, Sheeran will perform some of his biggest hits each night, as well as the television debut of his new single ‘Bad Habits.'

Bryan Cranston And Annette Bening Star In Paramount+ Original 'Jerry And Marge Go Large''Jerry And Marge Go Large' stars Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening in a story based on true events.

From Barack Obama To Kurt Vonnegut, Book Reveals How World's Most Successful People Achieved GreatnessEver wonder what makes people like President Barack Obama, Serena Williams and Malcolm Gladwell some of the most successful leaders in their industries? A new book describes the strategies behind their success.